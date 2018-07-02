EDITORIAL: Disaster in a Thailand cave brings out the best in nations

Rescue personnel walk out of the entrance to a cave complex where 12 soccer team members and their coach went missing, June 28, 2018, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

In an increasingly contentious world, a dramatic story unfolding in northern Thailand reminds us how much we have to gain when we work together.

May it be a metaphor for a wiser approach here at home to global relations.

With help from a U.S. military team, Australian cave rescuers, British cave experts, Japanese survival specialists, Israeli communications specialists and Chinese lifesaving responders, Thai first-responders on Monday finally found a group of 12 boys and their 25-year-old soccer coach alive, deep in a monsoon-flooded cave.

They had been missing for more than a week.

As of Monday, authorities in charge of the rescue operation still had to figure out the safest way to get the boys and their coach out of the sprawling Tham Luang Nang Non cave, which became heavily flooded after torrential rains, trapping the soccer team.

But finding their way to the boys, whose ages range from 11 to 16, was in itself an extraordinary feat. The rescue team had to navigate winding, narrow and flooded passages, even as repeated heavy storms overwhelmed efforts to pump out the murky water. The remarkable effort demanded the physical and technical help of all involved.

We have seen no name-calling or finger-pointing.

We have heard no griping, based on nothing, that this nation or that nation has an unfair advantage.

Nobody has singled out anybody based on race or religion.

No nation has made big promises and then reneged.

We have seen only an admirable international community coming together, a spirited joint effort, for the sake of 12 boys on a soccer team and their coach.

And now we pray this story has a happy ending.

