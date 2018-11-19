Donald Trump is wrong to reject CIA on Saudi prince’s role in Khashoggi murder

A man holds a poster showing images of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman and of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, describing the prince as "assassin" and Khashoggi as "martyr." | AP Photo/Emrah Gurel

President Trump is not ready to accept the CIA’s assessment that Saudi Crown Prince and de-facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman ordered the assassination of Saudi journalist and U.S. resident Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

The CIA evidence presented is substantial and convincing, but Trump is mum on both accepting it and acting on it, for all the wrong reasons. Bin Salman is best buddies with Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner and war-loving National Security Adviser John Bolton. Bin Salman buys billions in U.S. weaponry, sales Trump needs to try and goose a vibrant economy, drenched in Yemeni blood. These weapons are then used with U.S. intelligence and logistics to commit near-genocide in the Saudi war in Yemen, resulting in thousands of dead civilians with millions more suffering from famine and cholera.

Trump gives these war crimes in Yemen a pass because that war is seen as a bulwark against Trump’s real bogeyman, Iran, whom both the U.S. and Saudi Arabia claim are supporting the Yemeni rebels opposed by Saudi Arabia. Trump is simply following the foreign policy truism that “The enemy of my enemy is my friend.” For Trump, add to that “The buyer of my weaponry to commit war crimes is also my friend.”

Walt Zlotow, Glen Ellyn

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. Please include your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes.

Golf course conflict

This situation noted in your editorial “Wilmette needs its golf course and open space more than a few more houses” (Nov. 18) clearly shows that Senate President John Cullerton has a conflict of interest with this road project, and the residents of Wilmette and Evanston are left funding his and Joseph Keefe’s folly.

Additionally, the outgoing Metropolitan Water Reclamation District board members who voted “yes,” to allow a road to be built on part of a golf course, should be ashamed of themselves.

Thomas Gutman, Wilmette

Target’s civic duty

Target’s decision to close two stores on Chicago’s South Side is an example of corporations showing utter disregard for the communities they serve and profit from. They show that they only care about making a buck, the stability and viability of a community be damned. Should corporations show more civic responsibility in their decisions? This writer says yes.

The south and west sides have struggled for years to provide viable institutions and businesses to residents, without much success. They are surrounded by suburbs with major businesses that draw customers from the depleted west and south sides.

A huge corporation should be able to thrive in spite of a few stores not meeting expectations. They should do so for the sake of partnering with citizens — its customers — to help a community thrive and prosper. If they do not, I would urge all civic-minded citizens to join this writer and to immediately stop shopping at Target.

Ned L. McCray, Tinley Park

Mayor Mack

If Khalil Mack would throw his hat in the ring as a candidate for mayor of Chicago, I am quite sure he would be the front-runner and probably win the election!

Daniel M.Filipek, Mount Prospect