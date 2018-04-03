Dr. King’s faith and resiliency still guide us

It was just weeks before his assassination. Late as usual, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. walked into our Friday afternoon SCLC Operation Breadbasket Steering Committee meeting in the dingy basement of Fellowship Baptist Church on Chicago’s South Side. We clergy were in the middle of a discussion on one of our economic empowerment “covenants.” “Doc” usually sat in the back and took notes with an occasional comment or question. But this day he was visibly agitated.

After only a few minutes he raised his hand and asked to speak. “I am among trusted colleagues here,” he said, “and I want to share something personal. This past week I received more death threats here in Chicago.” He indicated that he and Coretta had faced them and were prepared, but he went on, “Let me be honest. I am truly frightened for myself, but also for Coretta and the children.” Doc talked about his fear and about how Jesus offers us strength for life, forgives our sins, and takes care of our deaths in his own death. He seemed to gather courage, declaring that he would find the strength to carry on and that we all gave him strength as members of the body of Christ. He would not be deterred from his mission.

It was a frightening moment as, I believe, we all trembled with him. Yet the resiliency of his faith shone through his angst-filled voice, as he seemed to preach his way from the reality of danger and death to life and mission, from Good Friday to Easter!

As he talked through and beyond his fears, he was also preparing us, his fellow pastors for what lay ahead. When he was killed days later, now 50 years ago this week, I remembered that precious episode of faith and confession. He wavered, he was frightened, but he found renewal and refreshment to carry on.

Dr. King’s gift to his fellow pastors that afternoon has stayed with me and still guides me these many years later, especially in the darkness and danger of this current time. Doc’s Easter faith is still alive and with us!

Rev. Martin Deppe, Ravenswood Manor

World is waking up



New research proves what we have suspected all along about marijuana, that its healing properties put it at the front line as a safe alternative to traditional, addictive legal medications. The world is waking up to medical pot, adding opioid addiction treatment to the list of its potential uses.

So if an available, cheap drug is out there to provide relief of pain and suffering, what is the hold-up? Big pharma lobbyists. They don’t want to lose their jobs and their piece of the money pie.

State Sen. Don Harmon said it best: “I know a lot of people are dying from heroin and opioid overdoses, and I don’t know of anyone who has died from a cannabis overdose.”

Now 63 percent of the residents of Cook County have said “yes” on a referendum to allow recreational use of pot. The financial windfall, the release of young men in jail for pot offenses, the healing properties, it’s all adding up to a new day for marijuana. Illinois gets so many things wrong, we need to get something right for a change.

Scot Sinclair, Third Lake

Perpetuating horror



It is unconscionable what the NRA has done to our country, all in the pursuit of money. Their campaign to get the Supreme Court to create a new right to own guns and then to exploit it to sell thousands of deadly weapons is the most sinister tactic I could ever imagine.

Now, hundreds of thousands of our citizens have suffered tremendous loss due to the easy access enabled by their greed. In 2013 there were 73,505 non-fatal firearm injuries and 33,636 gun deaths. Since 1999 and the Columbine school shooting there have been 193 school shootings affecting 187,000 students, many of which will never be the same.

One school shooting is too many, but for the NRA to work tirelessly to perpetuate this horror, all for the sake of money, is unconscionable.

Lee Knohl, Evanston

Callous disregard



One of the most threatened and imperiled endangered species is the peaceful Florida manatee. These docile creatures are being gratuitously killed and lacerated by speedboats and other reckless, aquatic recreational vehicles. Florida has done an abysmal job at trying to protect them.

Even worse is President Donald Trump. He lives nearly half a year in Florida and will not do anything to conserve manatees, and it’s not surprising because he has a callous disregard for the well being of all endangered species. He’s already the worse president ever in reference to preserving the environment and the animal kingdom.

Brien Comerford Glenview