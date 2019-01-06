Elected officials should be paid enough that they do not need outside employment, especially law practices that haul in fees for reducing property taxes for corporations and the wealthy. The result is higher property taxes for ordinary people.

On a related point, public funding of political campaigns would end the blizzard of pay-to-play favoritism that benefits only the big donors. Every big contribution creates an obligation for the recipient, usually fulfilled in some form.

How about creating an election system that channels politicians into working for all constituents?

Richard Barsanti, Western Springs