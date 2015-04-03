Editorial: Five lessons from a runoff sprint

This business of runoff mayoral elections is entirely new to Chicago, but we’re thinking we’ll take it every time.

We have twice endorsed Mayor Rahm Emanuel for re-election over challenger Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, laying out our arguments in several earlier editorials. Above all, it looks transparently clear to us that Emanuel has the best plan — really the only plan — to deal with the city’s crushing debt and grossly underfunded pension systems.

The mayor has already negotiated a deal that cuts pensions for some city workers, an unpopular but essential task that must be continued, while Garcia has offered no real alternative. The mayor has also, to his credit, not closed the door on a property tax hike.

If Chicago is to have a future, that single issue — who can best pull our city out of a grave financial crisis — matters most in this election.

Let’s look ahead a bit by touching on five lessons of this invaluable six-week sprint of a runoff race.

EDITORIAL

* Chicago’s fate lies with Springfield. So much of what the candidates have promised, and so many of the difficult problems facing the city, ultimately can be resolved only at the state level. Chicago will be arm-twisting, cajoling and begging — all Emanuel specialties — beginning immediately.

Any restructuring of pensions for police employees, firefighters and teachers must be signed off on by the Illinois General Assembly and must pass muster with the Illinois Supreme Court. A broadening of the state sales tax to raise new revenue — a portion of which goes to Chicago and other local communities — will be in the hands of the Legislature. The next mayor’s hope to end the so-called dual taxation of Chicagoans for teacher pensions — paying both for city teachers and downstate and suburban teachers — requires legislative action.

So too for a Chicago casino, a graduated state income tax and long-overdue common sense gun laws — such as state licensing of all gun dealers — that might, at least marginally, make Chicago’s streets safer.

* Chicago needs those 1,000 extra cops. Homicides in Chicago, after declining in number for more than two years, spiked in the first three months of this year — 80 killings. That took the shine off one of Emanuel’s talking points, which is unfortunate. One bad quarterly report should not overshadow the years of progress Chicago has made. The real message of that spike in homicides is that, for all the good work done, much more work needs to be done.

When Emanuel first ran for mayor, he vowed to put 1,000 more officers on the streets. He did not come through. Now Garcia is making the same pledge, but with no credible plan for how to pay for those officers. The scourge of violent crime will remain at the top of City Hall’s agenda.

* Pain-free miracle cures won’t end Chicago’s financial crisis. We think this message, which Emanuel has delivered consistently, is finally sinking in. For the longest time, every candidate except Emanuel largely pushed fanciful solutions to fill the buckets of four public employee retirement funds that are short nearly $20 billion. As if a weird little commuter tax or levy on La Salle Street trades would come even close.

The lesson of the last six weeks has been that pension reform is crucial, if it can get past union opposition and the courts. If not, a property tax hike — that other painful non-miracle cure — will be even more likely and much bigger.

* The next Chicago mayor must get on top of jet noise. He must visibly take the lead, personally meeting with community groups. Garcia asked an excellent question during Tuesday’s mayoral debate: “Why not meet? Why not engage?”

There is a limit to how much noise relief can be gained this late in the process of revamping O’Hare Airport’s runway system, but a proposal to keep in commission two diagonal runways, even as the new east-west runways handle the bulk of business, is worth consideration. Emanuel says he is open to the idea of maintaining all the runways, but often stresses that such matters require action by the Federal Aviation Administration. True. But isn’t this the guy who was once chief of staff in the Obama White House? Where’s that Washington clout?

* V-neck sweaters and sharp suits should be more than props. Emanuel would be smart to keep wearing that soft sweater from his TV ads and talking like a man with an ounce of humility. His political style — a little more Mr. Rogers, a little less Machiavelli — should follow in form. Garcia, for his part, would be wise to keep wearing those sharp suits, sending the message that, hey folks, we’ve really got ourselves a Type-A executive here, not just mid-level pol who stumbled into the big time.

Emanuel came into office thinking local politics was all about raw power — case in point being the bill he pushed through in Springfield in 2011 that made it harder for teachers to strike. The Chicago Teachers Union blew right past that hostile roadblock, staged its first strike in 25 years, and has never given an inch to the mayor since. If Emanuel, assuming he is re-elected, hopes to head off another teachers’ strike this summer, he will at minimum have to show a little professional respect.

But let’s also remember this: Mayor Emanuel may never win a popularity contest. He has made too many hard but necessary decisions.

Which is why he deserves your vote.