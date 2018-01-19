EDITORIAL: For decades, Joel Weisman added depth to the news

Joel Weisman has been a fixture in Chicago journalism for decades; years ago, he even worked here at the Sun-Times as a reporter, columnist and metro editor.

EDITORIAL

So it seems right that we acknowledge Weisman’s contributions to our city now that as of Friday he has hosted his last episode of “The Week in Review” — the WTTW-Channel 11 public-affairs show he helped create — and thank him for helping to keep the Sun-Times at the forefront of the Chicago news conversation.

Sun-Times reporters and editors for years have been dodging and weaving as Weisman grilled us on the week’s events — and all of us, along with the public, are sharper for it. Weisman’s never-ending curiosity showcased the best of our work, as well that of other award-winning journalists.

“The Week in Review,” which celebrates its 40th birthday this month, is the longest-running series in WTTW history, and one of Chicago’s longest-running TV series with a single host or anchor, the station says.

In Weisman’s absence, the program will be hosted by “Chicago Tonight” correspondents for now. We wish them well and look forward to keeping our hardworking reporting part of their conversations in the years ahead.