Back in 1979, Roger Simon, then a daily columnist for the Sun-Times, walked right through security at O’Hare Airport, no questions asked.

All Simon had to do was put on a nice blue suit, clip his driver’s license to his breast pocket and pin on pair of toy Delta Airlines wings. The guards waved him through.

Actually, no, somebody did question him.

“Hi,” said a guard, “how are you?”

Simon said he was fine and walked on past the security system of the time, which involved X-ray machines and large, arched magnetometers.

Almost four decades later, you might hope security has been much improved, what with 9/11 and all. Advances in technology alone should make it a lot harder to stroll onto an airplane without anybody blinking an eye.

But you would be hoping wrong.

Earlier this month, a woman who already was notorious for sneaking onto airplanes managed to amble past two Transportation Security Administration agents at O’Hare Airport. A ticket agent did stop her from boarding a Connecticut-bound plane, but later she managed to stow away on a plane to London. In neither case, did the woman — Marilyn Hartman, 66, of Grayslake — buy a ticket. She reportedly didn’t even have a passport.

In the past, Hartman has been arrested for hopping on planes in Arizona, California and Florida. Cook County prosecutors called her a “serial stowaway.”

The obvious question is this: What the heck is going on?

We’re still awaiting a comforting answer from City Hall.

It’s no surprise that other passengers failed to notice the stowaway. Most of them would have been too busy taking off their shoes, emptying their pockets for the X-ray machines, looking warily at the security dogs and hoping they wouldn’t be singled out for an invasive and time-consuming individual search.

Airports are fun, huh?

Security video recorded Hartman’s progress through the airport, but no one was paying attention to the video.

We don’t mean to sound unreasonable. No security system will ever be perfect, and they are no doubt more effective than not. Earlier this month, a reality TV crew was arrested while trying to sneak a fake bomb past security at Newark International Airport. The dopes are lucky they weren’t shot.

But how does one suburban woman with a friendly face manage to stroll through airport security time after time? Please explain.

The Chicago Department of Aviation points out that Hartman didn’t pose a risk to other passengers, but how is that comforting?

Roger Simon posed no risk to passengers, either, but somebody still should have stopped him.

The underlying truth is this: Airport security systems are really good at screening people who fit somebody’s profile of a stereotypical terrorist — a young man of dark complexion with a foreign accent, perhaps. They lower their guard when the passenger looks as stereotypically safe as her name, Marilyn Hartman.

And someday that’s going to blow up on us.

