EDITORIAL: Just say no to Ald. Burnett’s stepson for a House seat

Really, Ald. Burnett?

Our city just had an election in which voters made it crystal clear that they are bone-weary of old-school, Chicago-style politics. We’re pretty sure that includes things like nepotism, backroom deals and family dynasties at City Hall or in Springfield.

But Ald. Walter Burnett (27th) doesn’t get it. So he’s mystified at why anyone would call a foul on his behind-the-scenes maneuvering to get his stepson, Jawaharial “Omar” Williams, appointed to the vacant 10th District seat in the Illinois House.

“Why not him? Just ’cause he’s related to me?” Burnett asked about Williams, a city Department of Water Management worker. “Who would I be if I didn’t push my son?”

We hear the faint echo of old Mayor Richard J. Daley there. When Daley was questioned about the ethics of helping his sons get city business, he retorted, “If a man can’t put his arms around his sons, then what kind of world are we living in?”

Burnett tried to press his case by pointing to the Daleys, Madigans, Cullertons and on and on. But whatever their accomplishments, it’s time to move beyond “all in the family” politics, at every level.

Democratic committeemen from 10 wards will meet next week to choose among some half-dozen candidates for the 10th District seat being vacated by newly elected city treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin.

Williams should get a swift “No.”

The appointee will face re-election in 2020, but he or she will have the advantage of incumbency, with at least some track record to run on. Nepotism shouldn’t add to the advantage.

