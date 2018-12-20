EDITORIAL: Priest sex abuse accusations call for a federal investigation

A report released by Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan concludes that the six Catholic dioceses of Illinois have failed to make public more than 500 cases of accusations of sexual abuse by priests. | File photo

“The Catholic Church cannot police itself.”

That, to our thinking, was the single most important point made by Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan on Wednesday as she released a report accusing the church in Illinois of dramatically underreporting the number of priests accused of sexual abuse of minors.

EDITORIAL

For decades, dioceses in Illinois and across the country have failed to hold themselves fully accountable when it comes to allegations of abuse by priests, a fact underscored by Madigan’s report. The most credible resolution now would be for the U.S. Justice Department to mount an investigation in Illinois, just as it has in Pennsylvania.

If the six dioceses of Illinois are committed to ending this scandal and ministering to the victims of sexual abuse, they will welcome such a review.

The key statistic in Madigan’s report is this: 690 priests in Illinois were accused of abuse over the decades but the dioceses made public only the 185 cases in which they found the accusations to be credible.

Madigan does not break down those numbers by diocese, and our first thought was that perhaps the 505 undisclosed cases did not involve the Chicago archdiocese, only the other five dioceses. The Chicago archdiocese has made a concerted effort in recent years to address the problem of sexual abuse, or so we have been led to believe, and we have commended the archdiocese for doing so.

But if that were entirely the case, you can bet Madigan would have said so. On the contrary, she told the New York Times: “They all have problems across the board.”

Our second thought, of which we also were quickly disabused, was that perhaps the accusations made against the 505 unnamed priests really couldn’t be substantiated, especially given the passage of time. But as Madigan’s excoriating report makes clear, the dioceses often weren’t even trying.

In many cases, the dioceses failed to find an accusation credible if there was only one victim, the report states. In other cases, no investigation was done if the accused abuser was deceased, had left the priesthood or belonged to a religious order, such as the Franciscans or Jesuits.

“If they had an excuse not to investigate, they took it,” Madigan told Sun-Times reporter Robert Herguth. “The Catholic church, they should have never been in a position to police themselves.”

That has been a familiar tactic by the church when pressured to investigate itself — compartmentalize. Church leaders have declined to pursue a case if the accused priest has move on to another state, another diocese, or even just to another parish within the diocese. Bishops and cardinals have thrown up their hands, as if helpless, when the accused abuser was a member of a semi-independent order like the Jesuits.

That compartmentalizing — that bureaucratic instinct to look away when possible — has got to end.

Cardinal Blase Cupich heads only the Archdiocese of Chicago. Other bishops lead the other five dioceses in Illinois. But in the real world of the Catholic Church in Illinois, Cupich is first among equals. He is the only leader of an Illinois diocese who wears the red hat of a cardinal and flies to Rome to talk with the pope.

It falls to Cupich, then, to lead a statewide effort to better address the problem of sexual abuse — within all six dioceses and within all Catholic religious orders. Allegations of sexual abuse of minors, as Madigan said, “cannot be treated as internal personnel matters.”

At stake is the moral authority of the church, which historically has been a tremendous force for good in our city and state.

At stake even more is the well-being of all those who may have been abused — the victims and survivors.

Last August, days after opening an investigation into accusations of sexual abuse in all eight Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania, the Justice Department sent a sweeping request to every diocese in the United States not to destroy documents related to the handling of child sexual abuse.

The clear message was that the Justice Department’s probe might spread to other dioceses in other states. On the basis of Madigan’s report, we believe Illinois should be next.

Send letters to: letters@suntimes.com.