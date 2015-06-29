Editorial: Using green infrastructure can help keep us dry

// ]]>June already is Illinois’ wettest month on record, and it isn’t quite over yet.

Those June storms dumped plenty of water on the Chicago area, which struggled to accommodate it with sewer systems that are more than a century old in places. The regional drainage network those sewers lead to — the Deep Tunnel — was designed in the 1960s.

Not surprisingly, that led to a lot of flooded basements and streets awash in storm water.

// ]]>So as, ahem, dry this kind of talk sounds, citizens and government officials at all levels should pay attention as the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District tries to steer us in the direction of “green infrastructure.”

Green infrastructure means trying to capture some rainwater before it enters the system by using such things as permeable pavement that lets some water soak into the ground instead of gushing to the nearest drain.

An inch of rain in Cook County translates to 15 billion gallons of water that has to go somewhere, and climate change models tell us we can expect more powerful storms in the future, with heavier downpours. The more of that water can be captured before getting to the sewers, the better.

The MWRD is buying up some of the most flood-prone property, running five pilot projects to demonstrate green infrastructure and partnering with communities to give away 15,000 rain barrels that can capture storm water for such later use as watering lawns.

MWRD President Mariyana T. Spyropoulos told the Sun-Times Editorial Board last week the plan is to “encourage green infrastructure — encourage — as in just talking to communities.”

Everyone, not just those still mopping up the basement, should be listening.

