ENDORSEMENT: Bill Foster for Congress in the 11th District

Science is under attack in Washington, and our nation is the worse for it. The Trump administration, in the service of corporate polluters, is systematically dismantling science-based policies and international agreements designed to protect our air and water and curb man-made climate change.

At such times, it’s good to have a true scientist in the House, Rep. Bill Foster, a physicist and businessman. Foster, whom we endorse for re-election, has become an important resource for colleagues on both sides of the aisle on everything from cyber-security to nuclear weapons development.

In his next two-year term, Foster says he will continue the fight to protect and improve the Affordable Care Act, also known as “Obamacare,” as well as for a “fairer tax code” that shifts more of the revenue burden to billionaires and corporations, infrastructure funding for Illinois, and solutions to the opioid crisis.

Foster’s Republican opponent is Chicago cardiologist Nick Stella.

On Sept. 17, Democrat Bill Foster appeared before the Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Board. Watch the video at the top of the page to find out why he’s running for re-election to the 11th District Congressional seat in Illinois in the 2018 general election.

