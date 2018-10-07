ENDORSEMENT: Bobby Rush for Congress in the 1st District

Bobby Rush has represented the 1st District since 1993, often while coping with difficult personal challenges. He has had to contend with serious illness, the lengthy illness and death of his wife, Carolyn, and the gun slaying of a son.

Perhaps it is no surprise, then, that Rush in recent years has missed more votes on Capitol Hill than any other member of Congress. Nevertheless, his constituents deserve a more engaged representative. We look forward to a day when Rush, who’s got a lock on this seat, steps aside. Any number of highly qualified candidates will jump into the race to succeed him.

Until then, especially in general elections, Rush will continue to face only poorly qualified opponents. This time around, he is being challenged by Republican Jimmy Lee Tillman III, a business owner who has run before, and Independent Thomas Rudbeck, a real estate developer. Our endorsement goes to Rush, who has built up 25 years of valuable congressional seniority.

