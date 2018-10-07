ENDORSEMENT: Brad Schneider for Congress in the 10th District

Any road to electoral victory in the 10th District begins with holding moderate to liberal positions on social issues such as gay rights, abortion and guns. That worked for former representatives Mark Kirk and Bob Dold — both Republicans — and for Brad Schneider, the Democratic incumbent.

Schneider has been particularly vocal in pushing utterly reasonable gun legislation — universal background checks, a ban on the sale of high capacity magazines and assault weapons, and making the trafficking of weapons across state lines a federal crime.

Opposing Schneider is Republican Douglas Bennett, a cordial computer consultant and social conservative who opposes same-sex marriage and abortion. We endorse Schneider.

On Sept. 17, Democrat Brad Schneider appeared before the Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Board. Watch the video at the top of the page to find out why he’s running for the 10th District Congressional seat in Illinois in the 2018 general election.

Send letters to: letters@suntimes.com