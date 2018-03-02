ENDORSEMENT: Brandon Johnson for county board, 1st District, Democratic primary

Growing up in a working-class family, Brandon Johnson relied on the services of the county hospital to treat his asthma. Without that good care, he says now, he might never had excelled in sports and earned a college athletic scholarship. He understands deeply the value of county services. Johnson, a Chicago public school teacher and grass-roots progressive organizer, would bring energy and passion to the county board.

In this Democratic contest, we endorse Johnson over incumbent commissioner Richard Boykin, whose politics often lean more Republican. Boykin is getting heat from unions and others for his opposition to the controversial sugary drink tax, but we opposed that tax, too. His proposal to post armed National Guard troops in blue helmets on Chicago street corners, though, revealed bad judgment.

When Democrats running for Cook County commissioner in the 1st District visited the Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Board on Feb. 13, we asked them to introduce themselves to voters. Watch Brandon Johnson’s response:

