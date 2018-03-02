ENDORSEMENT: Bridget Gainer for county board in 10th District Democratic primary

The Sun-Times reported earlier this year Bridget Gainer missed nearly a third of the official meetings she was supposed to attend in the past five years. She needs to improve on that record. But her thoughtful involvement in an array of issues merits an endorsement.

She is a leader in planning how the county can continue to provide broad-based health care as Congress and the Trump administration work to undermine the Affordable Care Act. She played a top role in creating the Cook County Land Bank Authority, which finds ways to put vacant land to productive use. She also favors criminal justice reform and worker-friendly policies at businesses.

Also running in this North Side district is lawyer Mary Ann Kosiak.

When the Democrats running in the Cook County District 10 Democratic primary visited the Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Board on Feb. 21, we asked each to introduce themselves to voters. Watch response:Bridget Gainer’s response:

