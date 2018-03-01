ENDORSEMENT: Daniel Didech for Ill. House in 59th District Democratic primary

Daniel Didech is endorsed with enthusiasm to replace departing Democratic state Rep. Carol Sente in this north suburban district that includes parts of Buffalo Grove, Mundelein, Vernon Hills and Wheeling.

Didech, a municipal attorney backed by Sente, is the Vernon Township supervisor. By cutting expenses, he succeeded in lowering the township’s property tax levy by 5 percent. He also supports consolidating a separate road district with the township. That move by itself wouldn’t save taxpayers a whole lot of money, but it sends a message that he and other township officials are serious about lowering the cost of doing business. Springfield could use more of that.

Didech’s opponent, Susan Malter, is a lawyer with a long history of civic engagement. Last year, she joined other lawyers in assisting immigrants who were left in limbo at O’Hare Airport by President Donald Trump’s initial travel ban.

When Democrats running for the Illinois House of Representatives in the 59th District visited the Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Board on Feb. 14, we asked that they introduce themselves to voters. Watch Daniel Didech’s response:

Send letters to: letters@suntimes.com