ENDORSEMENT: Danny K. Davis for Congress in the 7th District

As we wrote in February when we endorsed him in the Democratic primary, Danny K. Davis is not the force he was in 1997 when he first entered Congress. We respect his principled advocacy over the years for such causes as universal health care, a “living wage” and services for ex-offenders.

But he has slowed down tremendously, and the voters of the 7th District deserve better. Unfortunately, given the ease with which he is re-elected every two years, Davis seldom is challenged by a well-qualified opponent, and so it goes again this year.

His Republican challenger is political neophyte Craig Cameron, a construction project manager. We endorse Davis.

