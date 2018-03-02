ENDORSEMENT: Deborah Sims for county board in 5th District Democratic primary

Deborah Sims, Cook County board Democratic primary candidate and incumbent in the 5th District, is endorsed by the Sun-Times. Rich Hein/Sun-Times

Two years ago, the people of Ford Heights were in a jam.

The village of some 2,800 residents gets Lake Michigan water through an agreement with neighboring Chicago Heights. When Ford Heights fell behind in paying its bill — to the tune of $2 million — Cook County Commissioner Deborah Sims was among the political leaders who stepped in to mediate and keep the water flowing.

It was an example of Sims at her best. We endorse her over Sheriff’s Deputy Timothy “Tim” Parker and Audrey Lynn Tanksley, a doctor, in this district that includes parts of the Far South Side and south suburbs.

