ENDORSEMENT: Deer for Cook Co. commissioner in 2nd District Democratic primary

Dennis Deer, Cook County board Democratic primary candidate in the 2nd District, is endorsed by the Sun-Times. Rich Hein/Sun-Times

Last summer, Dennis Deer was tapped to fill the seat of Commissioner Robert Steele, who died in June after a long illness. We endorse Deer for a full term in this district that includes part of Downtown as well as parts of the West and South sides.

With a background in behavioral health, Deer is an advocate for vulnerable people in the county. Going back at least 10 years, he has pushed for programs to cut back on recidivism. Amid the #MeToo movement that came after the Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse scandal, Deer moved to amend Cook County’s ethics ordinance to require that county employees be trained yearly on sexual harassment prevention.

Deer is endorsed over Paul J. Montes II, Darryl D. Smith, Eddie Johnson III and Lupe Aguirre.

When Democrats running for Cook County commissioner in the 2nd District visited the Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Board on Feb. 14, we asked them to introduce themselves to voters. Watch Commissioner Dennis Deer’s response:

Send letters to: letters@suntimes.com