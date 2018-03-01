ENDORSEMENT: Eddie Corrigan for Illinois House in 53rd District GOP primary

Eddie Corrigan is only 29, but he already has a credible record of civic engagement.

The lifelong resident of Arlington Heights, a northwest suburb, is an outreach coordinator for U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam. “I deal with constituents on a daily basis,” he told us. “I hear what they’re upset about. I hear about the things that they like.”

He is by far the more qualified Republican candidate and is endorsed over Katie Miller, a registered nurse from Mount Prospect. Miller got in the race with support from conservative radio host Dan Proft, who runs the Liberty Principles political action committee. She set out to oppose current state Rep. David Harris, who in July joined a handful of other Republicans in breaking ranks with Gov. Bruce Rauner and voting for an income-tax hike to end a two-year budget impasse. Harris decided to walk away.

Corrigan is backed by the Illinois House Republican Organization and Republican Illinois House Leader Jim Durkin.

When Eddie Corrigan, a Republican candidate for the Illinois House of Representatives in the 53rd District, visited the Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Board on Feb. 7, we asked him to introduce himself to voters. Watch Corrigan’s response:

