ENDORSEMENT: Grant Wehrli for Illinois House in the 41st District

Republican Grant Wehrli is endorsed for re-election in the Illinois House in the 41st District.

State Rep. Grant Wehrli understands public finances. You learn such stuff, if you don’t know it already, when you serve on the city council of one of the most financially sound big towns in Illinois, Naperville.

Wehrli, a small business owner, also has a good grasp of the intricacies of funding public pensions. And he knows all too well, he lamented in an interview, how cities get hammered by the dysfunction in Springfield.

Wehrli, a Republican, is opposed by Democrat Val Montgomery, who does not live in the 41st District. We endorse Wehrli, an easy call, with a request that he show a little more class sometimes. On the floor of the House once, he shouted “Speaker Junk” at House Speaker Mike Madigan, a reference to the state’s poor rating from bond agencies, and his fellow Republicans had to tell him to pipe down.

