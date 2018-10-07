Jan Schakowsky, a liberal Democrat, has been a champion on a wide range of issues important to her district and the country, including affordable health care, lower prescription drug costs, gay rights and support for Israel.
12 Congressional races in the Chicago area; 12 Democrats endorsed. How that happened.
She has been a staunch defender of the Affordable Care Act. Schakowsky also runs an exceptionally responsive constituent services offices. She is endorsed over Republican John D. Elleson, a pastor.
SUN-TIMES 2018 ILLINOIS VOTING GUIDE
