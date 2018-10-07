Jan Schakowsky, a liberal Democrat, has been a champion on a wide range of issues important to her district and the country, including affordable health care, lower prescription drug costs, gay rights and support for Israel.

She has been a staunch defender of the Affordable Care Act. Schakowsky also runs an exceptionally responsive constituent services offices. She is endorsed over Republican John D. Elleson, a pastor.

9th District Congressional map

