ENDORSEMENT: Jan Schakowsky for Congress in the 9th District

The Sun-Times endorses Democrat Jan Schakowsky, the incumbent, in the 9th Congressional District. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

Jan Schakowsky, a liberal Democrat, has been a champion on a wide range of issues important to her district and the country, including affordable health care, lower prescription drug costs, gay rights and support for Israel.

She has been a staunch defender of the Affordable Care Act. Schakowsky also runs an exceptionally responsive constituent services offices. She is endorsed over Republican John D. Elleson, a pastor.

