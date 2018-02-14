ENDORSEMENT: Jeffrey A. Leef for Congress in 7th District Republican Primary

If you get a chance, please read Jeffrey A. Leef‘s entertaining responses to our Sun-Times questionnaire. He must have been in a crabby mood. He complains a lot about our “left-wing agitprop” and the like.

But Leef has something to say, even if he’s not sure we do, when not regurgitating right-wing talking points. He whacks us, but he whacks the National Rifle Association, too. Better yet, we’ve sat and talked with Leef a couple of times now and enjoyed respectful exchanges.

Leef, an interventional radiologist, gets our endorsement, though we wish Republican voters in the district had a better choice. His sole opponent, Chicagoan Craig Cameron, did not complete our questionnaire or accept an invitation to meet with the editorial board.