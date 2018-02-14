ENDORSEMENT: Jeremy Wynes for Congress in 10th District Republican Primary

Whoever wins this Republican primary likely will have a tough go of it in the November general election.

The districts flips frequently between Republican and Democratic representatives, but 2018 is predicted to be a strong Democratic year — what with the noxious Donald Trump in the White House — and that would favor the incumbent, Brad Schneider.

That said, if anybody can make this a competitive race, we believe, it is Jeremy Wynes. He is the kind of fiscally conservative but socially moderate Republican who has fared well in the district before.

Wynes, a Highland Park lawyer, spent nine years working for the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC; more recently, he has been the Midwest coordinator for the Republican Jewish Coalition. Wynes’ big rap on Schneider is that Schneider poses as a thoughtfully independent Democrat while voting rigidly along party lines.

Wynes says the Iran nuclear pact brokered by the Obama administration was a bad deal — dangerous for Israel and the cause of Middle East peace — and he says he would, as congressman, work to have it renegotiated.

Also running for the Republican nomination are Sapan Shah, a doctor and lawyer from Libertyville; and Douglas Bennett, a management and technical consultant from Deerfield who is more conservative on social issues such as abortion.

