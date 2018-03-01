ENDORSEMENT: Jim Caffrey for Ill. House in 47th District Democratic primary

Two candidates are running in the Democratic primary to replace state Rep. Patti Bellock, R-Hinsdale, who is not running for re-election: James M. “Jim” Caffrey and Anne Sommerkamp.

We endorse Caffrey, a businessman who resigned from Clorox to run for this seat. Caffrey says his top priorities are to select a new speaker of the House, end gerrymandering and get the state’s finances in order. He also would work to end the pension program members of the General Assembly. Locally, he would push for the creation of a permanent “Fly Quiet” program that properly balances the impact of overnight flights from O’Hare Airport.

When James M. “Jim” Caffrey, who is running in the 47th Illinois House District Democratic primary, visited the Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Board on Feb. 15, we asked him to introduce himself to voters. Watch his response: