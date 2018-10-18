ENDORSEMENT: John C. D’Amico for Illinois House in the 15th District

In this Northwest Side and northwest suburban district, our endorsement goes to incumbent Democrat John C. D’Amico of Chicago.

We disagreed with D’Amico when he voted against a temporary tax increase in 2011 to address the state’s woefully underfunded pensions, but he did vote to break Springfield’s budget impasse with a plan that was somewhat balanced and included new revenue to start paying off the state’s fast-growing stack of unpaid bills.

D’Amico, a strong voice for his district, also co-sponsored the bill that evolved into the important Future Energy Jobs Act, which provides greater regulator support for clean energy such as wind and solar.

Also running is Republican Amanda Biela, a former Chicago Public Schools teacher.

