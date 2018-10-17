ENDORSEMENT: Julie Morrison for Illinois Senate in the 29th District

Julie A. Morrison, an experienced and practical legislator from Deerfield, has our endorsement for a third term representing the north suburban 29th District.

Morrison has been a strong proponent of property tax relief, commonsense gun laws, and health and human services. Her track record on that front includes sponsoring “Tobacco 21,” the bill (later vetoed by Gov. Rauner) to combat teen smoking by raising the statewide age to purchase cigarettes, vaping devices and other tobacco products to 21.

Morrison, a former Republican, also has been willing to go against the Democratic grain. She was one of only two Democrats to vote against the state income tax increase last year, complaining that it wasn’t tied to property tax relief. If one-party rule comes to Springfield, legislators with an independent streak will be a valuable commodity.

Morrison is endorsed over Republican challenger Barrett Davie, an entrepreneur from Lake Forest.



