ENDORSEMENT: Ken Idstein for Ill. House in 62nd District Republican primary

In this Republican primary race to take on state Rep. Sam Yingling, D-Grayslake, in the fall, we endorse Ken Idstein, a Grayslake resident who serves on the village’s plan commission and works as a senior loan officer.

Idstein, who admits he needs to become more well-versed in state issues, says his top priority would be to change the workers’ compensation system. He also would work to consolidate local governmental units and fix Route 120, which he says is in a bad state of repair where it runs through the district.

Adam Solano, a financial adviser from Grayslake, did not sit with the Sun-Times Editorial Board for an interview or fill out a candidate questionnaire.

When Ken Idstein, who is running in the 62nd Illinois House District Republican primary, visited the Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Board on Feb. 15, we asked him to introduce himself to voters. Watch his response: