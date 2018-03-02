ENDORSEMENT: Kevin Morrison for county board in 15th District Democratic primary

Voters have seen next to nothing of Ravi Raju of South Barrington in this Democratic race for the opportunity to challenge incumbent Timothy Owen Schneider, who also is Illinois Republican Party chairman, in the fall. We endorse first-time candidate Kevin B. Morrison of Elk Grove Village.

Morrison is a community organizer and a political campaign worker who most recently was special projects coordinator for the campaign of U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill. He says his work on that campaign inspired him to run for the county board.

His priority would be to take down barriers to small business development in the county, including giving new businesses two years of lower property taxes. Morrison is a thoughtful candidate and deserves the Democratic nomination.

When Kevin B. Morrison, who is running in the 15th District Cook County Board Democratic primary, visited the Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Board on Feb. 21, we asked him to introduce himself to voters. Watch his response: