ENDORSEMENT: Kinzler for Ill. House in the 46th District Republican primary

Two Republican candidates are running for the chance to challenge incumbent state Rep. Deb Conroy, D-Villa Park, in the fall. We endorse Gordon “Jay” Kinzler of Glen Ellyn, a former president of the Glen Ellyn Park District, the past president of the Elmhurst Hospital Medical Staff and a colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve.

Kinzler, who ran unsuccessfully against U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam in the 2016 Republican primary, says his top priorities are to lower property taxes to 1 percent per year of a home’s value, rescind the recent state income tax and impose term limits. He also favors reasonable restrictions on who can buy guns to keep them from people who will do harm to others.

Also running is Roger Orozco of Carol Stream, a police officer, former Marine and former board member of Community Consolidated School District 93 in DuPage County.