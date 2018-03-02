ENDORSEMENT: Marcel Bright for county board in 4th District Democratic primary

Marcel M. Bright has been a spokesman for the Chicago Police, the chief of staff to an alderman and a reporter for the Chicago Defender. That’s a pretty good way, a kind of trifecta, to learn how politics works in Chicago and Cook County. Now Bright wants to serve on the county board, and we endorse him. He would bring a wealth of experience to the job. Bright is looking to unseat Stanley Moore, the five-year incumbent in this South Side and south suburban district. Moore originally was appointed by a panel of Democratic committeemen and has shown no independence since, almost always voting with board President Toni Preckwinkle. Also running are Gaylon B. Alcaraz, a consultant to nonprofits, and Maria M. Barlow, an attorney.

When Democrats running for Cook County commissioner in the 4th District visited the Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Board on Feb. 20, we asked them to introduce themselves to voters. Watch Marcel Bright’s response:

Send letters to: letters@suntimes.com.