ENDORSEMENT: Marko Sukovic for Illinois House in 59th District GOP primary

Marko Sukovic, GOP primary candidate for Illinois House in the 59th District, is endorsed by the Sun-Times. | Provided photo

Marko Sukovic of north suburban Lincolnshire could be the future of the Republican party in Illinois, and we’re encouraged by what we see.

Sukovic is young — he will turn all of 23 Saturday — and will soon graduate with a degree in political science from the University of Illinois. But he has a good measure of political experience. He took time off school a few years back to work for former U.S. Rep. Robert Dold and helped launch the nonprofit Turning Point USA, a student group that promotes free markets.

He is thoughtful about his political positions. Sukovic is the only Republican we talked to who understood the Trust Act that was signed into law by Gov. Bruce Rauner last year. It simply requires immigration authorities to produce a warrant from a judge if they want local police to detain an undocumented immigrant. Many in the GOP paint it wrongly as providing sanctuary for criminals.

“I largely support the governor on that decision,” Sukovic told us. “A lot of people would like to brand it as something that it is not.”

Sukovic is endorsed over Lincolnshire trustee Karen Feldman to advance to the general election for this open seat. Democratic Rep. Carol Sente is departing.

