ENDORSEMENT: Mary Rita Luecke for Ill. House in 17th District Democratic primary

Every candidate in this race has at least one area of expertise that would benefit people of the 17th District and the rest of the state. Mary Rita Luecke of Skokie is endorsed because she possesses a number of qualities that would make her a first-rate legislator to replace Rep. Laura Fine, who is leaving the seat to run for Illinois Senate.

Luecke’s civic work goes back to campaigning for the late Chicago Mayor Harold Washington. She has stuck to progressive causes ever since. Civil rights and education are her strong suits. For eight years, she served on the school board for Evanston/Skokie School District 65, including two years as president. She did federal civil rights work as an attorney.

Among dozens of candidates seeking our endorsement during this primary season, Luecke was among a small number to express a desire to address the state’s gargantuan pension crisis. She also understands the ins and outs of proposed property-tax freezes being pushed by Republicans and Democrats.

Luecke is endorsed over Candance Chow, a District 65 school board member; Peter Dagher, who worked at the White House under Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton; Alexandra Eidenberg, who runs a nonprofit that gives women a greater voice in legislative causes; and Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz, an attorney who represents victims of child sex trafficking and also specializes in immigration.

When the Democrats running in the 17th Illinois House District primary visited the Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Board on Feb. 8, we asked them to introduce themselves to voters. Watch Mary Rita Luecke’s response:

