ENDORSEMENT: Matt Brolley for Congress in 14th District Democratic Primary

Matt Brolley is the twice-elected mayor of Montgomery, a small town straddling Kane and Kendall counties. He has worked across party lines, as a Democrat must in his neck of the woods, to cut property taxes and invest in infrastructure and public safety.

But now Caterpillar has announced it is leaving town, eliminating some 800 jobs. Not surprisingly, Brolley says “securing meaningful” new jobs for the 14th District, notably in the area of renewable energy, would be one of his top priorities should he be elected to Congress.

Brolley, a civil engineer, is our choice in this primary race. He takes a conventional Democratic Party stand on most issues and expresses disgust for President Donald Trump’s style and values, but he has a demonstrated an ability to collaborate and compromise. Anybody hoping to unseat incumbent Rep. Randy Hultgren in November in this solidly Republican district will have to appeal to centrist voters.

Also running are retired chemical engineer George Weber, high school teacher Victor Swanson, sales representative Jim Walz, public health nurse Lauren Underwood, and educator Daniel Roldan-Johnson.

