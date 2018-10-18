ENDORSEMENT: Matthew J. Hunt for Illinois House in the 37th District

It’s a close call in the 37th District, but our choice is Matthew J. Hunt of Frankfort.

Hunt is a first-time candidate and a Democrat, in a district in southwest suburban Will County that long has been solidly Republican. But we’re endorsing Hunt because of his business background and support of labor rights; Springfield needs more legislators who understand that business and labor don’t have to be at odds.

Hunt grew up in the area and surely understands its dynamics as well as the Republican incumbent, Rep. Margo McDermed. She leans right even within her party, voting against two common sense gun restrictions that many of her fellow GOP lawmakers supported: 72-hour waiting periods to buy guns and restricting the sale of assault weapons to those 21 and older.

Hunt, who runs an insurance agency, has a track record of community service, including serving as a trustee of the Palos Heights Police Pension Board, board chair of the Lake Katherine Nature Center and coaching in local youth hockey and softball leagues.

