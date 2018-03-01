ENDORSEMENT: Meyers-Martin for Ill. House in 38th District Democratic primary

Debbie Meyers-Martin stands out in this district for her long record of public service and has our endorsement. Meyers-Martin, who is a marketing specialist for Illinois State Treasurer Michael W. Frerichs, was mayor of Olympia Fields from 2010 to 2017 and is a former president of the South Suburban Mayors and Managers Association, a job that frequently sent her to Springfield to meet with lawmakers to push for legislation benefiting the south suburbs. She also was legislative district director from 2001 to 2007 for former state Rep. David Miller, D-Chicago.

Meyers-Martin’s top priorities are to bring economic development to the struggling district, to deal with escalating pension costs for municipalities, to provide property tax relief and to bring a trauma center to the south suburbs.

Also running to replace retiring state Rep. Al Riley in this far south suburban district are Max Solomon, Cecil Matthews Jr. and David Bonner.

When the Democrats running in the 38th Illinois House District Democratic primary visited the Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Board on Feb. 2, we asked each to introduce themselves to voters. Watch Debbie Meyers-Martin’s response: