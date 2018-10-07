ENDORSEMENT: Mike Quigley for Congress in the 5th District

One member of Congress from Illinois, Mike Quigley, serves on the House Intelligence committee, which continues to investigate Russian tampering in the 2016 American presidential election — as well as any complicity by the Trump campaign.

Quigley has been only a junior partner in the proceedings of the Republican-controlled committee, but he likely will assume a more influential role if Democrats win control of the House in November.

To his credit, Quigley already has worked in a bipartisan way to put a check on future tampering. He is a co-sponsor of the PAPER Act, which provides for financial and technical assistance to states as they work to beef up cybersecurity of their election systems. Russian hackers in 2016 breached election security in 39 states, including Illinois. Quigley has been a strong supporter of sensible gun laws, LGBTQ rights and environmental protections.

We endorse him over Republican Tom Hanson, a commercial real estate manager, who holds some curious views. He suspects, for one, that Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller is “kowtowing to directives from his wife.”

On Sept. 20, Democrat Mike Quigley appeared before the Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Board. Watch the video at the top of the page to find out why he’s running for re-election to the 5th District Congressional seat in Illinois in the 2018 general election.

