If you’re new to Congress and a member of the minority party, the smart move is to carve out a specialty on an important issue that might rise above partisan politics.

Raja Krishnamoorthi has done just that. He sponsored legislation that drew bipartisan support and became law, the Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21 Century Act, to increase access to vocational and technical education for young people who are not college-bound.

Krishnamoorthi hit the ground running, and we endorse him for a second term.

He is opposed by Republican Jitendra “JD” Diganvker, an Uber driver and small businessman.

12 Congressional races in the Chicago area; 12 Democrats endorsed. How that happened.

8th Congressional District map

8th Congressional District map

Raja Krishnamoorthi endorsement Congress 8th district Democrat 2018 general election

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, who is endorsed, speaking last summer at a press conference on the repercussions of the Supreme Court decision in Janus v. AFSCME Council 31. I Maria de la Guardia/Sun-Times

SUN-TIMES 2018 ILLINOIS VOTING GUIDE

Send letters to: letters@suntimes.com