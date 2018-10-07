ENDORSEMENT: Raja Krishnamoorthi for Congress in the 8th District

The Sun-Times endorses Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi, the incumbent, in the 8th Congressional District. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

If you’re new to Congress and a member of the minority party, the smart move is to carve out a specialty on an important issue that might rise above partisan politics.

Raja Krishnamoorthi has done just that. He sponsored legislation that drew bipartisan support and became law, the Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21 Century Act, to increase access to vocational and technical education for young people who are not college-bound.

Krishnamoorthi hit the ground running, and we endorse him for a second term.

He is opposed by Republican Jitendra “JD” Diganvker, an Uber driver and small businessman.

