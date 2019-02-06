ENDORSEMENT: Raymond Lopez for 15th Ward alderman

Near Southwest Side

The challengers in this race all have credible records of community service, but we endorse Raymond Lopez for re-election. He’s been a voice of good sense. Lopez makes no apologies for speaking harshly about gang members in his bid to rid the community of them. His opponents say he doesn’t do enough to unite the community or address the root causes of violence. One says Lopez should be more of a community organizer. But we’ll take a strong administrator. The challengers also criticize Lopez for having speed bumps and traffic circles installed on many streets. Lopez says the speed bumps have made the streets safer by reducing drive-by shootings. Lopez also has shored up some infrastructure in the ward, which includes Back of the Yards, Gage Park, Brighton Park and West Englewood. Also running are up-and-coming community organizer Berto Aguayo, community organizer and minister Otis Davis Jr., non-profit director Joseph G. Williams and police officer Rafael “Rafa” Yanez.

