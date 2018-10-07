ENDORSEMENT: Robin Kelly for Congress in the 2nd District

Robin Kelly, first elected in 2013, is the easy choice for 2nd district voters. She has distinguished herself as a creative voice on health care and gun issues, and should the Democrats gain control of the House this fall, she has the makings of an effective leader.

In addition to advocating for better access to health care — especially for mental health care — Kelly says she hopes to finally bring a third major airport to the Chicago region, in the south suburbs. She is endorsed over David Merkle, a commercial photographer from Bourbonnais who served on the Kankakee County Board.

Send letters to: letters@suntimes.com