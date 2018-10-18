ENDORSEMENT: Robyn Gabel for Illinois House in the 18th District
Democratic incumbent Robyn Gabel of Evanston is one of the more capable legislators in Springfield.
She was a leader in bringing automatic voter registration to the state and the Future Energy Jobs Act, which has helped make Illinois home to the most solar energy start-ups in the Midwest. If re-elected, she says she would work to make Illinois — which already is a transportation center — a center of electric-powered transportation as well. She also is a strong supporter of sensible laws to address gun violence.
Gabel is endorsed in this north suburban district.
Also running is Julie Cho of Wilmette, who is centering her campaign on ending gerrymandering in the state.
