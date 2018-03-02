ENDORSEMENT: Steven S. Graves for county board in 11th District GOP primary

The winner of this one is going to have a tough time in the November general election, facing off then against Democratic incumbent John P. Daley, brother of the former mayor. We endorse Steven S. Graves, the 19th Ward Republican committeeman, who wants to push the county to reduce costs by scaling back hiring, as opposed to laying off people. Also running, well to the right of Graves, is perennial candidate Carl Segvich, who wrote in his questionnaire that Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart should be ordered to “fiercely attack the problem of illegal aliens invading our county and country.”

When Republican Steven S. Graves, who is running for Cook County commissioner in the 11th District, visited the Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Board on Feb. 20, we asked him to introduce himself to voters. Watch Graves’ response:

Send letters to: letters@suntimes.com