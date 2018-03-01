ENDORSEMENT: Thaddeus Jones for Ill. House in 29th District Democratic primary

We offer a lukewarm endorsement to incumbent Thaddeus Jones of Calumet City in the Illinois House 29th District Democratic primary.

We appreciate state Rep. Jones stands on crime and safety as well as his support for higher education but would like to see him regain the spirit he had in his first term, beginning in 2011. He worked then with other south suburban state representatives to pass a bill that allowed property tax abatements to some businesses along a corridor of low-income communities. The Far South Side and south suburbs need more of that enthusiastic leadership.

We hope Jones will quit trying to revive “legislative scholarships,” a program that died six years ago because many legislators gave away the tuition scholarships to relatives, friends, campaign contributors and lobbyists.

Jones is endorsed over Corean Davis of South Holland. Davis’ heart is in the right place, but her civic resume is limited.

