Congress should remove deadline for ratification of ERA

Eighty percent of Americans think the Constitution guarantees equality to women. But as Phil Kadner explained in his recent column, they are wrong. Kadner was right again to point out that the ERA it isn’t a partisan issue.

In May Illinois became the 37th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. I’m so proud of Illinois for taking this stance and to the legislators who continue to stand up for equality. I’m also proud of our Sen. Dick Durbin for asking nominee Brett Kavanaugh about the ERA.

Despite state-wide popularity of the Equal Rights Amendment, eight of the 20 members of the Illinois congressional delegation have not yet sponsored HJRes 53, a resolution that clears the path for federal ratification. The ERA wasn’t partisan in Illinois, and it isn’t nationally, either. In fact, just like Mr. Kadner, 90 percent of American men, regardless of party, support a constitutional guaranty of equal rights for both men and women according to a 2016 poll. That figure rises to 96 percent if you ask women.

Ask your representatives where they stand. Let’s even the playing field and ratify the ERA.

AmyJo Conroy, Logan Square

Wait for the evidence

As the trial of Chicago Police Department officer Jason Van Dyke proceeds through its second week, Mark Brown’s comments in his column of Sept. 18 resonate: “The jurors who began hearing testimony in the trial…are duty-bound to wait for all the evidence before making up their minds. Is it asking too much for the rest of us to do the same?”

Christine Craven, Evergreen Park

Justices don’t reflect views of America

In the 2016 election, Democrats received over 11 million more votes than Republicans. This did not prevent Republicans from nominating extreme right-wing judges such as Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. These two will change the direction of the Supreme Court for decades.

Workers rights, health care, women’s reproductive rights, campaign finance and voting rights will be affected by their decisions. It is the duty of the president to appoint a justice who more accurately reflects the views of America. Maybe Merrick Garland is willing or available.

Greg Prout, Franklin Park

Just plain wrong

No one should ever have to choose between seeking medical care and staying in this country. But that is exactly the situation many people will find themselves in if proposed changes to U.S. immigration policy are permitted to proceed.

According to the new changes, a person can be denied permanent residency if they have been a recipient of Medicaid, SNAP (formerly food stamps), federal housing assistance, or other anti-poverty programs. This is just plain wrong.

I hope members of Congress will stand up against any policy changes that cut families off from medical care, and nutrition and housing assistance.

Matt Geer, Willow Springs