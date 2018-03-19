Here are our endorsements in local competitive primary races. You can print this list of endorsements and take it with you to the polling place. To read more about the candidates and our endorsements, please go to our 2018 Illinois Primary Voting Guide.
GOVERNOR AND LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
(D) J.B. Pritzker and Juliana Stratton
(R) Bruce Rauner and Evelyn Sanguinetti
ILLINOIS ATTORNEY GENERAL
(D) Sharon Fairley (R) Erika Harold
CONTESTED U.S. CONGRESSIONAL PRIMARIES
2nd – (D) Robin Kelly
2nd – (R) John F. Morrow
3rd – (D) Daniel William Lipinski
4th – (D) Jesus ‘Chuy” Garcia
5th – (D) Mike Quigley
6th – (D) Kelly Mazeski
7th – (D) Danny K. Davis
7th – (R) Jeffrey A. Leef
9th – (R) D. Vincent Thomas Jr.
10th – (R) Jeremy Wynes
11th – (R) Nick Stella
14th – (D) Matthew Brolley
CONTESTED COOK COUNTY (COUNTYWIDE) PRIMARIES
President –
(D) Toni Preckwinkle
Treasurer –
(D) Maria Pappas
Assessor –
(D) Frederick ‘Fritz” Kaegi
CONTESTED COOK COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS PRIMARIES
1st – (D) Brandon Johnson
2nd – (D) Dennis Deer
3rd – (D) Bill Lowry
4th – (D) Marcel Bright
5th – (D) Deborah Sims
6th – (D) Donna Miller
7th – (D) Alma E. Anaya
7th – (R) no endorsement
10th – (D) Bridget Gainer
11th – (R) Steven S. Graves
12th – (D) Bridget Degnen
13th – (D) Larry Suffredin
15th – (D) Kevin B. Morrison
CONTESTED STATE SENATE PRIMARIES
8th – (D) Ram Villivalam
20th – (D) Iris Y. Martinez
27th – (D) Joe Sonnefeldt
CONTESTED STATE HOUSE PRIMARIES
1st – (D) Daniel J. Burke
4th – (D) Alyx S. Pattison
5th – (D) Dilara Sayeed
14th – (D) Kelly M. Cassidy
17th – (D) Mary Rita Luecke
19th – (D) Robert Martwick
24th – (D) Elizabeth ‘Lisa” Hernandez
25th – (D) Adrienne Irmer
27th – (D) Justin Q. Slaughter
28th – (D) Mary Carvlin
29th – (D) Thaddeus Jones
31st – (D) Willie Preston 3
8th – (D) Debbie Meyers-Martin
42nd – (R) no endorsement
46th – (R) Jay Kinzler
47th – (D) James M. ‘Jim” Caffrey
49th – (R) Tonia Jane Khouri
53rd – (R) Eddie Corrigan
56th – (R) no endorsement
59th – (D) Daniel Didech
59th – (R) Marko Sukovic
62nd – (R) Ken Idstein
82nd – (R) Jim Durkin
METROPOLITAN WATER RECLAMATION DISTRICT BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
2-year term write-in only: (D) Cam” Davis
6-year term (D) Martin J. Durkan
6-year term – (D) Debra Shore
6-year term – (D) Kari K. Steele