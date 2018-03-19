Finally! It’s Election Day! Here are all our local endorsements

Here are our endorsements in local competitive primary races. You can print this list of endorsements and take it with you to the polling place. To read more about the candidates and our endorsements, please go to our 2018 Illinois Primary Voting Guide.

GOVERNOR AND LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

(D) J.B. Pritzker and Juliana Stratton

(R) Bruce Rauner and Evelyn Sanguinetti

ILLINOIS ATTORNEY GENERAL

(D) Sharon Fairley (R) Erika Harold

CONTESTED U.S. CONGRESSIONAL PRIMARIES

2nd – (D) Robin Kelly

2nd – (R) John F. Morrow

3rd – (D) Daniel William Lipinski

4th – (D) Jesus ‘Chuy” Garcia

5th – (D) Mike Quigley

6th – (D) Kelly Mazeski

7th – (D) Danny K. Davis

7th – (R) Jeffrey A. Leef

9th – (R) D. Vincent Thomas Jr.

10th – (R) Jeremy Wynes

11th – (R) Nick Stella

14th – (D) Matthew Brolley

CONTESTED COOK COUNTY (COUNTYWIDE) PRIMARIES

President –

(D) Toni Preckwinkle

Treasurer –

(D) Maria Pappas

Assessor –

(D) Frederick ‘Fritz” Kaegi

CONTESTED COOK COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS PRIMARIES

1st – (D) Brandon Johnson

2nd – (D) Dennis Deer

3rd – (D) Bill Lowry

4th – (D) Marcel Bright

5th – (D) Deborah Sims

6th – (D) Donna Miller

7th – (D) Alma E. Anaya

7th – (R) no endorsement

10th – (D) Bridget Gainer

11th – (R) Steven S. Graves

12th – (D) Bridget Degnen

13th – (D) Larry Suffredin

15th – (D) Kevin B. Morrison

CONTESTED STATE SENATE PRIMARIES

8th – (D) Ram Villivalam

20th – (D) Iris Y. Martinez

27th – (D) Joe Sonnefeldt

CONTESTED STATE HOUSE PRIMARIES

1st – (D) Daniel J. Burke

4th – (D) Alyx S. Pattison

5th – (D) Dilara Sayeed

14th – (D) Kelly M. Cassidy

17th – (D) Mary Rita Luecke

19th – (D) Robert Martwick

24th – (D) Elizabeth ‘Lisa” Hernandez

25th – (D) Adrienne Irmer

27th – (D) Justin Q. Slaughter

28th – (D) Mary Carvlin

29th – (D) Thaddeus Jones

31st – (D) Willie Preston 3

8th – (D) Debbie Meyers-Martin

42nd – (R) no endorsement

46th – (R) Jay Kinzler

47th – (D) James M. ‘Jim” Caffrey

49th – (R) Tonia Jane Khouri

53rd – (R) Eddie Corrigan

56th – (R) no endorsement

59th – (D) Daniel Didech

59th – (R) Marko Sukovic

62nd – (R) Ken Idstein

82nd – (R) Jim Durkin

METROPOLITAN WATER RECLAMATION DISTRICT BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

2-year term write-in only: (D) Cam” Davis

6-year term (D) Martin J. Durkan

6-year term – (D) Debra Shore

6-year term – (D) Kari K. Steele