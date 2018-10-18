ENDORSEMENT: Frances Ann Hurley for Illinois House in the 35th District

State Rep. Frances Ann Hurley speaks at an Illinois General Assembly Police & First Responders Committee joint hearing at the Bilandic Building, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Six-year incumbent Democrat Frances Ann Hurley, who lives in Mount Greenwood, supports expanded casino gambling, legalizing recreational marijuana, gun-dealer licensing and expanding medical marijuana usage to cover pain management. A former legislative aide to Chicago aldermen Ginger Rugai and Matt O’Shea, Hurley has an extensive government and community service background. She also is a strong backer of property tax freezes and is endorsed.

Republican Herbert Hebein, a retired Chicago police officer who lives in Mount Greenwood, also is running.

