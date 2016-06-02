Friday Letters: Superbugs spread in hospitals

I applaud your Thursday editorial, “Overdoing antibiotics threatens public health.” The wholesale use of antibiotics to fatten cattle and poultry and allow them to survive the miseries of factory farming invites disaster. But the editorial should have pointed out that the vast majority of superbug infections involve not farms but hospitals, due to poor hygienic and personnel practices. Rigorous antiseptic scrubbing of rooms costs money, so bean-counting administrators tend to make it a lower priority, leading to the government-estimated 1.7 million hospital-acquired infections and 99,000 deaths every year.

Perhaps an even bigger problem is the reluctance to test nurses and others, who act as carriers, for the presence of superbugs. European hospitals tend to be safer than American ones because staff are checked regularly and not allowed to return to their job until they test negative.

The problem is not just overuse of antibiotics, but also the skewed financial incentives that reward hospitals for treating illness and punish them for preventing it. Together, these policies make American hospitals the most dangerous possible place for a sick person.

Hugh Iglarsh, Skokie

Legislature’s misguided priorities

Tina Sfondeles’s report in the Sun-Times about bills that were approved by the Illinois General Assembly on Wednesday reveals what is wrong with Illinois. Our state is on the verge of bankruptcy. It is billions of dollars of debt, cannot come up with a balanced budget; fails to pay suppliers on time and is cutting back on hundreds of beneficial programs. Yet what legislation sailed through the General Assembly? A bill to repeal sales taxes on feminine hygiene products and a bill to require healthcare providers who decline to treat persons on religious grounds to provide information so they can get alternative treatments. If the General Assembly continues to focus on social issues such as these and ignore the important issues that affect all of the citizens and taxpayers of Illinois, bankruptcy will be here sooner rather than later.

Champ Davis, Oak Brook

Chicago is engine of the state

I don’t live in Chicago. I live near Elgin. But when I moved to Illinois from Wisconsin in 1975, the first thing I learned is Chicago is the economic engine for the entire state. Politicians sometimes forget that. Gov. Bruce Rauner should ask the Illinois Department of Revenue how much income tax the Chicago area contributes to the state.

Larry Hamsing, Elgin