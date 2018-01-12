LETTERS: How to draw the line on gerrymandering

Gerrymandering benefits no one except politicians (“Editorial: Courts should make your votes count” — Jan. 11). Pull up a district map and see that it is an insult to anyone’s intelligence.

This practice is the very essence of political corruption and costs millions to redistrict. I would think that we could go to the mathematics department of any university and find the right professors, to redraw our political districts — squares & rectangles come to mind. This would eliminate the political side of the process while saving the state millions.

Mike Rice, Jefferson Park

Blame Madigan, Cullerton for gerrymandering

I find it more than a little disingenuous for the Sun-Times to mention the undemocratic results of gerrymandering by citing its existence in Wisconsin, North Carolina and Maryland, without mentioning Illinois.

House Speaker Michael Madigan and Senate President John Cullerton have fought against all attempts to end gerrymandering in this state for decades. Over two-thirds of all elections are run unopposed in this state; and all one has to do is look at Chicago ward maps and voting district maps statewide to see how bad it is. It’s time for the Sun-Times to fight for voting rights in its home state instead of letting their pro-Democrat politics slant their reporting and opinions.

Tom Sharp, Uptown

Rauner’s friends or enemies?

In Friday’s Sun-Times, Tina Sfondeles reported (“Rauner no longer big fan of Greitens?” — Jan. 11) that Gov. Rauner’s campaign finally pulled their idiotic advertisement featuring our region’s most retrograde governors. Evidently, this was done because it featured Missouri’s leader Eric Greitens, a rising-star conservative darling who has quite a sex scandal brewing.

Personally, I would have thought the presence of Wisconsin’s embarrassment, Gov. Scott Walker, would be enough. At some point Billionaire Bruce will learn the old adage of, “with friends like this, who needs enemies?”

Don Anderson, Oak Park