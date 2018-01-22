EDITORIAL: Shutdowns? There ought to be a law against them

We’re looking forward to the day when Congress can agree on issues without shutting down the government first.

But we’re not sure when that day might arrive.

EDITORIAL

On Monday, Senate Democrats and Republicans joined together to end the latest government shutdown. The Democrats got on board after the GOP leaders said they would address the future of the Dreamers, who are undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States as children. The bill next goes to the House.

The bill also would extend funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Program for six years and scale back some tax increases for the Affordable Care Act.

The deal is good through Feb. 8, when another shutdown might begin, along with an extended period of finger-pointing as the two parties try to blame each other. That’s just 2½ weeks away.

Even short shutdowns cause scattered problems, some of which linger long after legislators have agreed to get government going again. The Republicans put the idea of a shutdown into the legislative toolbox during the Clinton administration and have put it to use from time to time since then when they thought they could use it to their advantage, including an attempt to get rid of the Affordable Care Act.

This time around, they seemed surprised the Democrats would use the same tactic.

Extending funding for CHIP, which provides coverage for children who might otherwise not have health insurance, makes sense. And we need legislation to protect the Dreamers because Trump is ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program put in place by President Barack Obama in 2012 that gives Dreamers temporary protections against deportation and allows them to work.

We just wish Congress could get the job done without shutting down the government first.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com.