Things other nations take for granted are pie in the sky in America

Why is the United States an outlier among industrialized nations? Things that other nations take for granted (universal health care, gun control, living minimum wage, secure pension, paid parental leave) are pie in the sky for us.

Why is it that after more than 200 years of endeavor, our so-called democracy is in name only, i.e. an oligarchy in democracy clothing, where research shows that ordinary Americans don’t have the clout to influence policy, only the ultra-rich campaign donors do?

Lanlan Hoo, Wheaton

Syria decision was right

The decision to withdraw our troops from Syria is the right one to make. The troops are there in violation of the Constitution and international law, and their presence risks a larger war due to the presence of so many other military forces in the region. Better safe (and legal) than sorry.



Malcolm Litowitz, Northbrook

Penalize the liars

So a man has been freed from prison after 20 years because all the witnesses against him have now come out and said that they lied.

This isn’t the first time that I have heard of convictions being overturned because witnesses have recanted their testimony. But I have never heard of anything being done to these people who lied or withheld evidence which led to these wrongful convictions. Why? The people who lied, leading to a man spending 20 years in jail, should spend the next 20 years in jail, taking his place.

Larry Craig, Wilmette